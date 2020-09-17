1/1
Gloria Cooper
1931 - 2020
Gloria Cooper
Louisville, Georgia—Mrs. Gloria Turner Cooper, age 89, of Bermuda Drive Louisville, died Wednesday September 16, 2020 in The Place of Martinez.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jim Newsome, and Mr. Bill Smith officiating.
A native of Washington, Georgia, Mrs. Cooper was a daughter of the late Walter H. Turner, Sr. and Elizabeth N. Turner. She was a retired bookkeeper with J.P. Stevens, Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, Jones, Jones & Davis. She was a member of Louisville First Baptist Church since 1966 where she served for many years as choir director. She was also a former member of the Ogeechee Valley Country Club and OVCC Ladies Golf Association where she tirelessly volunteered to help maintain the beauty of the golf course.
Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry H. Cooper, Jr., and a sister Colleen T. Griffin. She is survived by sons Tony Cooper of Louisville and Mark Cooper (Peggy) of Louisville; daughters Ann Cooper of Augusta and Lisa Cooper Widener (David) of Augusta. She is also survived by grandchildren Drew Cooper, David Widener III, and Ansley Widener of Augusta, and Kay Cooper of Charleston, SC; great-granddaughters Ginny Ann Cooper, Ella Grace Cooper and Katie Beth Cooper; sister Jackie T. Bailey (John) of Austell; brother Walter H. Turner Jr. of Washington, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The Cooper family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/17/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
