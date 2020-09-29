Gloria H. Daughtery
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Gloria H. Daughtery entered into rest on September 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Second Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Burke County. Survivors are her husband, Willie Daughtery; son, Christopher Daughtery; daughter, Jennifer Henderson; two grandchildren; two special grandchildren; three sisters, Robin Middleton, Tara Henderson, Grimmer Henderson; and a host of other relatives. Mrs. Daughtery may be viewed on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Family and friends will assemble at 12:45 p.m. at the family residence on the day of service.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/30/2020