Gloria Harris Simpkins
Trenton, SC—Gloria Jean Harris Simpkins, of Harris Family Circle, entered into rest January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Republican Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 12 pm. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Simpkins, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Edgefield.
Survivors include a son, Ivan (Kim) Simpkins; a brother, Marty (Valerie) Glover; a sister, Shirley (Ernest) Thacker; eight grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
