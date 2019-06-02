|
Mrs. Gloria Mae Holmes Free, 83, of North Augusta, SC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Friday, May 31, 2019, with her beloved husband of sixty-three years, Mr. Billy W. Free and other family members, at her side.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, a daughter of the late John P. and Lorraine Johnson Holmes, she had been an area resident for the past twenty years. She as a Homemaker and was a member of Bath Pentecostal Holiness Church. Miss Gloria was known as an excellent cook, won awards for her beautiful needlepoint work and enjoyed gardening and arranging flowers.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Terri and Kevin Pepper, Mansfield, TX, Geary and Nita Free, Rowlett, TX and Carey and Patti Free, Waxhaw, NC; sister, Myrtle Turner, Chesapeake, VA; nine grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will greet friends on Monday, June 3, 2019, beginning at 1 o'clock at Bath Pentecostal Holiness Church, Bath, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock at the church. Pastor Bill Branch will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath, SC. Pallbearers will be Kevin, Jr., Andrew and Matthew Pepper, Caleb Morris and Danny and Shawn Anderson. Jimmy Free and Wayne Holley will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
It has been suggested that memorials be made to the Bath Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 2, 2019