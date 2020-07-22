1/
Gloria J. Lee
Mrs. Gloria J. Lee
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Gloria J. Mims Lee, entered into rest July 19, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hammond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Lee, a native of Aiken County was a member of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry. Survivors include a daughter, Aderina Lee; three sons, Joseph (Lorraine) Mims, Woodrow Lee and Anthony Lee; two sisters, Ola Mims Baskett and Fannie Mims Broadwater; three brothers, Joseph Mims, James (Rosa) Mims and Roosevelt (Katie) Mims; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 23, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hammond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pastor Marie Sanders
Friend
