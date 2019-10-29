Home

Gloria Jean Bing Obituary
Ms. Gloria Jean Bing
Gracewood, GA.—Ms. Gloria Jean Bing, daughter of Mrs. Gladys Bing and the late Roman E. Bing, entered into rest, Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Augusta University Medical Center.
Gloria leaves cherished memories with her mother; Mrs. Gladys Bing; siblings; Evangelist Delores (Reverend Bobby) Hankerson, Elizabeth (Gene) Hunt, Catherine (Eddie) Guyton, Roman (Alicia) Bing, Rebecca (Renard) James, Reverend Elliott (Andrea) Bing, Derrick Bing, Roman (Gladys) Golphin, Dyese (Henrietta) Golphin and a host of other relative and loving friends.
Funeral services will be 12 noon, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Palmer Grove Baptist Church, with Reverend Bobby Hankerson, officiating and Reverend Herman Bing, presiding. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
