Mrs. Gloria Jean Cook
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Gloria Jean Cook of Jennifer Court entered into rest Thursday July 9, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at C.A. Reid Funeral Home from 1-6 PM. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Walker Memorial Gardens Laney Walker Blvd. Mrs. Cook was a native of Augusta, GA. Survivors include her loving husband, Charlie "Roy" Cook, mother Mildred McCloud, two sons Calvin and Charleston Cook, three daughters Charlotte Cook, Charee (Jimmy) Sullivan, Cassandra (Keith) Parker, one brother Thomas (Maggie) Scott, one sister Bertha Scott, mother-in-law Idella Booker, four brothers-in-law, Johnny (Melanie) Cook, Lee (Tonya) Booker, Jr., Billy (Tamareka) Cook, and Bobby Joe Cook; eight sisters-in-law, Gladys Cook, Barbara (Robert) Taylor, Pecola Campbell, Tonual and Virginia Booker, Teresa (Joseph) Beard, and Christabel (Lonnie) Williamson, Marth (Mike) Jones, a dear aunt Christine McCullus, one goddaughter, Shantavia Johnson, 31 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. C.A. Reid, Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd Ext.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits