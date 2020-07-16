1/1
Gloria Jean Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Gloria Jean Cook
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Gloria Jean Cook of Jennifer Court entered into rest Thursday July 9, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at C.A. Reid Funeral Home from 1-6 PM. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Walker Memorial Gardens Laney Walker Blvd. Mrs. Cook was a native of Augusta, GA. Survivors include her loving husband, Charlie "Roy" Cook, mother Mildred McCloud, two sons Calvin and Charleston Cook, three daughters Charlotte Cook, Charee (Jimmy) Sullivan, Cassandra (Keith) Parker, one brother Thomas (Maggie) Scott, one sister Bertha Scott, mother-in-law Idella Booker, four brothers-in-law, Johnny (Melanie) Cook, Lee (Tonya) Booker, Jr., Billy (Tamareka) Cook, and Bobby Joe Cook; eight sisters-in-law, Gladys Cook, Barbara (Robert) Taylor, Pecola Campbell, Tonual and Virginia Booker, Teresa (Joseph) Beard, and Christabel (Lonnie) Williamson, Marth (Mike) Jones, a dear aunt Christine McCullus, one goddaughter, Shantavia Johnson, 31 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. C.A. Reid, Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, 314 Laney Walker Blvd Ext.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Walker Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved