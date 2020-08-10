Gloria Jean Williams
Augusta, GA—Gloria Jean Williams, 85, passed away peacefully August 8, 2020. Born in Augusta, Georgia, October 31st, 1934, living her childhood years in her beloved St. Clair Georgia. Predeceased by her husband Ernest Williams and her son Ron Martin Williams, brother Ponda and her sister Bobby.
Renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back and her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. She lived a full life as a mother, loved to cook and garden and especially loved her doggies. Later in her years, one of her daily highlights was spoiling the neighborhood dogs in her retirement community with special treats.
She was the beloved mother of Gary (Diane), Beverly (David), Ron and Tim (Andrea), proud grandmother of eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great- great, grandchild. She will be sorely missed and survived by her sister Dot (Jim) and brother Kenny (Caroline).
A private service will be held with family at Westover Memorial Park.
