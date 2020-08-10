1/1
Gloria Jean Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Jean Williams
Augusta, GA—Gloria Jean Williams, 85, passed away peacefully August 8, 2020. Born in Augusta, Georgia, October 31st, 1934, living her childhood years in her beloved St. Clair Georgia. Predeceased by her husband Ernest Williams and her son Ron Martin Williams, brother Ponda and her sister Bobby.
Renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back and her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. She lived a full life as a mother, loved to cook and garden and especially loved her doggies. Later in her years, one of her daily highlights was spoiling the neighborhood dogs in her retirement community with special treats.
She was the beloved mother of Gary (Diane), Beverly (David), Ron and Tim (Andrea), proud grandmother of eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great- great, grandchild. She will be sorely missed and survived by her sister Dot (Jim) and brother Kenny (Caroline).
A private service will be held with family at Westover Memorial Park.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved