Gloria June Hendrix
Hephzibah, GA—Gloria June Hendrix, 78, wife of Jimmy Hendrix, entered into rest Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held with her brothers, Jack and Frank Godbee officiating.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.