Gloria M. Frazier


1939 - 2019
Gloria M. Frazier Obituary
Gloria M. Frazier
Jackson, South Carolina —Funeral Services for Mrs. Gloria M. Frazier, 80, who entered into rest September 4, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 4 o'clock from the Matlock Baptist Church. Rev. Dale Reeves officiating. Interment in Jackson Memorial Park.
Mrs. Frazier was a native of Charleston, SC, having made Jackson her home for the past 47 years. She was a member of the Matlock Baptist Church and the Young at Heart. Mrs. Frazier was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Clyde G. Frazier and a son, Timothy Scott Frazier.
Survivors include two sons, Gerald Frazier, Cerro Gordo, NC and Clay (Sybil) Frazier, Jackson; four grandchildren, Amber Maria Frazier, Austin Clay Frazier, Aaron Moore Frazier and Alec Hayden Frazier; two great grandchildren, Hannah Wilcox and Noah Wilcox; two brothers, James Buist Morris, Blackville, SC and Wayne Allen Morris, Hephzibah, GA.
Pallbearers will be Austin Frazier, Aaron Frazier, Alec Frazier, Mike Milford and Noah Wilcox.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 until 8.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/5/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
