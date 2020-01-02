|
|
Gloria "Jean" Mobley Loren
Waynesboro, GA—Gloria "Jean" Mobley Loren, 73, loving wife, mother, and nana, passed through the pearly gates to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Mrs. Loren was born December 10, 1946, in Millen to the late Samuel Mobley and Teresa Banks Mobley Wood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dearly beloved husband, Harvey Loren, Jr.; and twin granddaughters, Sarah and Lorin Lewis.
Surviving are her daughters, Jeneen Loren and Teresa Stills; her grandsons, Anthony Lewis Jr., Nicholas Foley, and Hunter Foley; her cousin, Virginia Groover; her beloved Maltipoo, Tootie; her very special chosen family, Andy and Kaye Lynn McCafferty, Mackenzie McCafferty, Mallorie McCafferty, Madalen McCafferty, Abbie Lynn McCafferty, and Lexie Hargrove.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. at DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Private.
Remembrances may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215
