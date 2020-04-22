|
Gloria New
Bartow, Georgia—Mrs. Gloria Mays New, age 77, of GW New Road, Bartow, Ga., died Saturday evening, April 18, 2020 in the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA.
Graveside services with Social Distancing will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 24, 2020, at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dewey Henderson, Rev. Peter Vermeulen, and Rev. Bill Cain officiating. Pallbearers will be Bubber Smith, J.E. Davis, Rocky Gilmore, William Hadden, Sonny Bowles, Denny Barrow, Tommy Battle, and Johnny Gearig. Services may be viewed live at the Taylor Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Gloria was born in Sandersville, Georgia to the late Floyd Lee Mays, Jr. and Carolyn Lowery Warren Mays. She grew up in Louisville and was a 1960 graduate of Louisville Academy. She graduated from Georgia College with a degree in Business Administration. She worked for Thermo King for over 43 years as an Executive Assistant to the plant manager and served as the Management Information System expert. She was a member of the Art Guild of Jefferson County, a longtime member of the Louisville United Methodist Church, and one of her most memorable community ties was being a member of the Louisville Jaycettes.
Mrs. New was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Mays, Jr. and Carolyn Warren Mays; daughter, Carla Gail New Poss; sisters, Carrie Mays Maddox and Marilyn Mays Wallom; niece, Julie Michelle Mays; aunt, Hope Mays Arnold.
Gloria is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 57 years, Tommy New of Bartow, daughter, Wendy New and Chip Malin of Boston, Massachusetts, grandchildren, Kathleen Poss of Thomson, GA; Nesta Ryan Malin, Gloria McCaye Malin, and Cecilia Gray Malin all of Boston, Massachusetts, son-in-law, Michael Poss of Thomson, brothers, Floyd L Mays, III and Martha of Louisville, Gordon Mays and Carol of Wadley, sister-in-law, Sylvia New Barnes and Gene, nieces, Allie Barnes, Heather James & Carolyn Wallom Orlando, nephews, Rodney Mays and Gordon Mays, Jr.
Those desiring, please make memorial contributions on behalf of Gloria Mays New to: Louisville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 269 Louisville, GA, 30434.
