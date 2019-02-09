Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Chapel A.M.E Zion Church
Glynn Crenshaw


Glynn Crenshaw was born May 6, 1956 to Willie and Gertrude Crenshaw of Wetumpka, Alabama. He is the husband of Judith Davis-Crenshaw formerly of Wilson, North Carolina.

Those he left to mourn the loss of his treasured life are: his loving and devoted wife Judith; a sister, Claudette (Jim) Day; three brothers, Danny (Bennie) Crenshaw, Dwight Crenshaw, Martin (Janice) Crenshaw; two sisters, Jean (Willie) Dixon, Eloyse Crenshaw-Jackson; one sister-in-love, Tuddie Davis; one brother-in-law, Jonathan (Felicia) Davis, Jr.; a special niece, Nikki Crenshaw; one god-daughter, Amber Mills and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Mount Zion Chapel A.M.E Zion Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Glynn Crenshaw to Mount Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 2493 Crenshaw Road, Wetumpka, Alabama or Bethel A.M.E. Church, 623 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30901.

Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, 1412 Adams Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104 (334)262-3889.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
