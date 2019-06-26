|
|
Gonzalo Rodriguez, 90, beloved husband of Emma Rodriguez, entered into rest on June. 23, 2019. Survived by children, Maria Stidham (Frank), Norma Smith, Eric Rodriguez, Danny Rodriguez, Frank Rodriguez, Arnie Rodriguez, Marlo Collins (Steve). Grandchildren are Nicholas, Lindsey, Norah, Joshua, John Stephen, Sara, Jesse, Dylan, Emilio, Elise and Seth along with many great grand children.
Our Dad served 26 years of active duty in the Army with two tours in Vietnam. During this time, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Parachutist Badge, Expert Badge Grenade, Expert Badge Bayonet, Expert Infantryman Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with/ One Civil Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross for Gallantry with Bronze Star, Vietnam Honor Medal Second Class, Jungle Expert, US Silver Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, US Bronze Star Medal and Combat Infantry Badge. He retired as a First Sergeant E-8. While serving in Vietnam, our Dad was a mentor to all of his men ensuring them to "Have No Fear, Rodriguez is Here". After retiring, supporting his sons, he was a Boy Scout Counselor volunteer. He worked for TTI for many years and attended Augusta Technical School for Mechanics and then he spent 25 joyful and happy years selling and buying treasures at the South Augusta Flea Market. Our Dad was full of love and concern for his family. He loved to cook and loved to have his family all around him. He appreciated plants, flowers, fruit trees and making the birds sing. He always made sure to end our time together with " I love you with all of my heart". Our Dad was a great man.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening June. 27, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road. Funeral services will be held 11 am, Friday June. 28, 2019 at The Sanctuary Church with the Pastor Harold Jones officiating.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 26, 2019