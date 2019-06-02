|
|
Gordon. L. Smallwood, 63, of Augusta, GA, entered into rest peacefully on May 23 at Pruitt Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home, Augusta, GA.
Gordon is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Sr., an adopted/earthly mother, Ms. Annie Smallwood, and birth mother, Ruby Ponder Rolling. He is survived by two sisters, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncle, cousins, and friends.
Throughout the years, he was employed in Customer Service Industry.
The family would like to thank Quality Care and Advocacy Group, other group affiliations and friends for support, care and love during his treatment.
Family will gather prior to service at 2:00 p.m. to receive friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 2, 2019