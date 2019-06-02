Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Smallwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon L. Smallwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon L. Smallwood Obituary
Gordon. L. Smallwood, 63, of Augusta, GA, entered into rest peacefully on May 23 at Pruitt Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home, Augusta, GA.

Gordon is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Sr., an adopted/earthly mother, Ms. Annie Smallwood, and birth mother, Ruby Ponder Rolling. He is survived by two sisters, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncle, cousins, and friends.

Throughout the years, he was employed in Customer Service Industry.

The family would like to thank Quality Care and Advocacy Group, other group affiliations and friends for support, care and love during his treatment.

Family will gather prior to service at 2:00 p.m. to receive friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now