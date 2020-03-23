|
|
Gordon T. Abear
Hephzibah, GA—Gordon T. Abear, 77, beloved husband of Myrl Penton Abear, entered into rest of March 23, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Abear retired after 28 years of service at the Savannah River Site. He was a member of Local 1756 Painters Union. Mr. Abear was a man who enjoyed helping everyone and earned the nickname "everyone's handyman". He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Abear is survived by his children, Ty Abear and Shannon Abear; his grandchildren, Carrie Lassiter (Joshua) and Autumn Bradford (Zac); his great-grandchildren, Carter and Reese Lassiter; and his brother, Larry Knight (Donna). He was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Browning.
The family will gather for private graveside services. Friends are asked to please go online and sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com or call the funeral home and one of our staff members will gladly sign the registry for you.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020