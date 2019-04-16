|
|
Grace Barker Monroe, 94, passed away on April 14, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Jody Chapman Wright officiating. The family will receive visitors in Sugg Foyer following the service. A graveside service and burial will be held at Pineview Memorial Gardens in North Augusta, South Carolina, on April 19 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019