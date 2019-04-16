Home

Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 North Winstead Avenue
Rocky Mount, NC 27804
(252) 451-8800
Grace Barker Monroe Obituary
Grace Barker Monroe, 94, passed away on April 14, 2019.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Jody Chapman Wright officiating. The family will receive visitors in Sugg Foyer following the service. A graveside service and burial will be held at Pineview Memorial Gardens in North Augusta, South Carolina, on April 19 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019
