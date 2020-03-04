|
|
Grace Lee Anderson Davis
Augusta, Georgia—Grace Lee Anderson Davis entered into rest on Friday, February 28, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00am at B. A. Williams Chapel with Rev. Eugene Waltower, officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband, Gerald A. Davis, son, Antonio D. Davis, daughter Tiffany N. Davis, three brothers Earl Jr., Ernest and Louis Anderson; sisters, Maple Johnson, Jewel Hall, Peggy Cox, JoAnn Gumbs, and Mildred Anderson and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020