Grace Patricia Gilbert


1946 - 2019
Grace Patricia Gilbert Obituary
Mrs. Grace Patricia "Pat" Saxon Gilbert, 73, wife of the late Keith Gilbert, formerly of Evans, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Mrs. Gilbert, daughter of the late Winton and Marie Clark Saxon, was a lifelong resident of the Augusta area. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two children, Neal Gilbert & Wendy Fain and husband, Tony; grandchildren Jessica, Lauren, Winter, Cali, Delaney, & Julien; great- grandchildren Graysen, Sadie, & Caroline; siblings, June Darden, Shirley McDavid, Sandra Denton, Nancy Williams, Samuel Saxon, and Randy Saxon.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2p.m. at Hephzibah Vance Cemetery, Hephzibah, Ga.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm at Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton, Ga. (706)359-4117
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 9, 2019
