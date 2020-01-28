|
Grace Roberson Smith
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Grace Roberson Smith, age 92 beloved wife of the late Mr. D. Gilbert Smith of Ansley Road entered into rest Tuesday morning January 28, 2020 at the Gibson Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Long Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Wasson and Jamie Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Smith, a native of Emanuel County, GA had been a resident of Warren County since 1945. She was a graduate of Warren County High School and a active member of the Long Creek Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher, member of the WMU and the Adult ladies Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her daughters, Gayle Smith (David) Price of Twin City, GA and Brenda Smith (Douglas) Ellis of Warrenton, GA, six grandchildren, Kevin Price John Price, Derek Price, Amanda Ellis Wilkerson, Jamie Ellis, and Matthew Ellis, fourteen great grandchildren, Gracen Price, Griffin Price, Graelyn Price, Caroline Price, Addison Price, Conner Price, Jeremy Wilkerson, Thomas Wilkerson, Wesley Wilkerson, Mathias Ellis, Analy Ellis, Jude Ellis, Evelyn Grace Ellis, and Daniel Ellis.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Price, John Price, Derek Price, Jamie Ellis, Matthew Ellis, and Johnny Wilkerson.
Memorials may be made to the Long Creek Baptist Church C/O Mrs. Cathy Norris 1317 Baker Road Mitchell, Ga 30820.
Friends may call at the residence of Douglas and Brenda Ellis 75 Emmett Street Warrenton.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 P.M. Friday in the Sanctuary of Long Creek Baptist Church.
LOWE FUNERAL HOME 77 W. GIBSON STREET WARRENTON, GA 30828 (706) 465-3333.
