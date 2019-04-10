|
Mrs. Gracie Kelly entered into rest on Monday, April 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Green Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Antonio McElrath officiating. Burial will be at Bellevue Memorial Garden. Mrs. Kelly was a member and Mother of the church at Green Grove Missionary Baptist. Survivors are her children, Lula M. Geter, Willie B. Jones, Mary Smalls, Bernard Kelly; thirteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren; thirty eight great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019