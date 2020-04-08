Home

Evans, GA—Mrs. Gracie M. Davis, entered into rest April 4, 2020. a private graveside service will be held. Mrs. Davis, a native of Aiken county was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Augusta.
Survivors include a loving son, Carl Smalls, a loving daughter, Evelyn Carter; a sister, Elizabeth Brown; a loving granddaughter, and grandson she raised, Artquita Gibson and Artqwann Davis; a loving grandson, Matthew Morgan a special niece, Barbara (James) Baskett; a host of other relatives and friends.
If you would like to express your condolences to the family, you can send cards to the family of Grace Davis, P. O. Box 44, Augusta, GA 30903.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 9, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020
