Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grady Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grady Floyd Sparks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grady Floyd Sparks Obituary
Grady Floyd Sparks
Augusta, GA—Grady Floyd Sparks, 82, beloved husband of Mrs. Marjorie Chavous Sparks entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the VA Hospital.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (today) at the funeral home.
Mr. Sparks was a native of Wrightsville, GA, the son of the late John E. and Annie Laura Ellis Sparks and had lived in the Augusta area since the early 1950's. He was a longtime employee of King Mill, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking for his family as well as spending time at Pinetucky shooting skeet.
Mr. Sparks was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Kay Sparks Usry; a brother, Bo Sparks; a sister, Anetta Ivey; and a granddaughter, Alexis Hope Sparks.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Teresa Ann Arnold, Cletus Edward Sparks (Linda), Gordon Douglas "Doug" Sparks (Jammie); a sister, Bernice Manuel; eight grandchildren; as well as five great grandchildren.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/21/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grady's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now