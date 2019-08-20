|
Grady Floyd Sparks
Augusta, GA—Grady Floyd Sparks, 82, beloved husband of Mrs. Marjorie Chavous Sparks entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the VA Hospital.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (today) at the funeral home.
Mr. Sparks was a native of Wrightsville, GA, the son of the late John E. and Annie Laura Ellis Sparks and had lived in the Augusta area since the early 1950's. He was a longtime employee of King Mill, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking for his family as well as spending time at Pinetucky shooting skeet.
Mr. Sparks was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Kay Sparks Usry; a brother, Bo Sparks; a sister, Anetta Ivey; and a granddaughter, Alexis Hope Sparks.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Teresa Ann Arnold, Cletus Edward Sparks (Linda), Gordon Douglas "Doug" Sparks (Jammie); a sister, Bernice Manuel; eight grandchildren; as well as five great grandchildren.
