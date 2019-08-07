The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Graham H. Clarke Obituary
Graham H. Clarke
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Monday, August 5, 2019, Graham Herbert Clarke, 90, husband of Bobbie Arrington Clarke for 53 years.
Graham retired from CSX as a Locomotive Engineer and was a long time member of New Hope Worship Center.
Family members in addition to his wife include son: Brian G. Clarke and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Clarke was preceded in death by his parents: John Bush Clarke, Sr. and Lizzie Williamson Clarke; siblings: Louise Clarke Anderson, Milton Samuel Clarke, Eben Carl Clarke, Sr., John Bush Clarke, Jr., Mary Clarke Bates, Hammond Chester Clarke, Sr., Ruby Clarke Beck, Gladys Clarke, and Helen Clarke Kennedy; and his beloved yellow Labrador Retriever, Happy.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Rich Bowen officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
