Graham H. Clarke
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Monday, August 5, 2019, Graham Herbert Clarke, 90, husband of Bobbie Arrington Clarke for 53 years.
Graham retired from CSX as a Locomotive Engineer and was a long time member of New Hope Worship Center.
Family members in addition to his wife include son: Brian G. Clarke and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Clarke was preceded in death by his parents: John Bush Clarke, Sr. and Lizzie Williamson Clarke; siblings: Louise Clarke Anderson, Milton Samuel Clarke, Eben Carl Clarke, Sr., John Bush Clarke, Jr., Mary Clarke Bates, Hammond Chester Clarke, Sr., Ruby Clarke Beck, Gladys Clarke, and Helen Clarke Kennedy; and his beloved yellow Labrador Retriever, Happy.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Rich Bowen officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
