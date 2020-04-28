|
Grant W. Mozee Jr.
Augusta, GA—Ret. MSG Grant W. Mozee Jr. entered into rest on April 20, 2020 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Erika Mozee; children, Erik Mozee, Audra Mozee; grandchildren, Darik Mozee, Joseph Mozee, Cameron Leslie; great grandchild, Asher Mozee; sisters, Alice Curry, Davida Oliveras; and a host of other relatives.
