Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Grant W. Mozee Jr. Obituary
Grant W. Mozee Jr.
Augusta, GA—Ret. MSG Grant W. Mozee Jr. entered into rest on April 20, 2020 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Survivors are his wife of 60 years, Erika Mozee; children, Erik Mozee, Audra Mozee; grandchildren, Darik Mozee, Joseph Mozee, Cameron Leslie; great grandchild, Asher Mozee; sisters, Alice Curry, Davida Oliveras; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020
