Greg Gibbons
Louisville, GA—Mr. Edgar Gregory "Greg" Gibbons, age 84 of Plum Street Louisville, who died Saturday morning November 16, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday in the chapel of Taylor funeral home Louisville with Rev Peter Vermeulen officiating. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday in the Abbeville memorial cemetery in Abbeville, Alabama.
A native of Abbeville, AL Greg was the only son of Edgar Wesley Gibbons and Malinda Gregory Gibbons. He graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor's degree in business. He was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from J.P Stevens as a manager with more than 30 years of service in the textile industry. He was a member of the Louisville United Methodist Church, was an avid fisherman, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and his daily visit to the Jefferson Hospital cafeteria for lunch.
Mr. Gibbons was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Margaret Bomar Gibbons and is survived by, daughters & son in-law, Leigh McDonald, of North Augusta, SC & Lindy & Timothy Holt of Jefferson, GA, grandchildren, Ashleigh & Jonathan Syms of North Augusta, SC, Lawson & Katlyn Holt of Winder, GA, & Maegon Holt of Jefferson, GA, and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday November 19, at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Those desiring, in lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Louisville United Methodist Church 301 West 7th Street Louisville, GA 40434 or the Jefferson Hospital Pink Ladies Auxiliary, 1067 Peachtree St, Louisville, GA 30434
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/18/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 18, 2019