|
|
Greg Sewell
Lincolnton, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Mr. Gregory Carlton Sewell, 59, loving husband of 38 years to Sandra Shealy Sewell.
Greg is the son of Mrs. Lois Sewell and the late LTC. L. Glenn Sewell, US Army retired. He was a graduate of Westside High School and a lifelong resident of Augusta. Greg was the Camp Ranger for Knox Scout Reservation in Lincoln County for 15 years. Prior to this, he ran his own business. Greg was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Greg was a lifelong scouter in the Georgia Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America and volunteered in the Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA and Venturing programs. He was a Vigil Honor member in the Bob White Lodge of the Order of the Arrow. Greg was a recipient of other Scouting awards over the years, including the Silver Beaver award and the District Award of Merit. He was an outstanding leader and mentor for generations of youth and adults for the Boy Scouts of America in the Southeast. Greg was always cheerfully ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He embodied the values taught by the Boy Scouts of America, "Duty to God, Country and Others." Greg believed that the most worthwhile thing to do is to try to put happiness into the lives of others.
In addition to his wife, family members include: daughter: Heather; son: Adam (Janae); grandchildren: Faith Sewell, Shana Sewell, Brianna Sewell, Molly Stewart, Sherry Hale, Cayden Sewell, Jonah Sewell and Annorah Sewell; siblings: Michael Sewell (Cindy), Cathy McKnitt (Art), Lori Jann (Bill) and his twin sister, Grace McArthur (Shaun).
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:15 P.M. at Church of the Most Holy Trinity with Fr. Mike Ingram, celebrant. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made for the dining hall at Knox Reservation, c/o Boy Scouts of America, 4132 Madeline Drive, Augusta, GA 30909.
The family will receive friends Sunday, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Saturday December 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019