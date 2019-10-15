|
Greg Wingrove
Augusta, GA—Gregory Lewis Wingrove, age 28, was taken from this world Monday, October 14, 2019.
Greg was a graduate of Westside High School where he played football and baseball. He was a previous manager at Rhineharts. Greg attended school at a local IBEW to become an electrician and has worked as an electrical apprentice for the last three years at Plant Vogtle. Greg loved his family, his fiance: Kayla Marie Smith, and his friends. He loved his Georgia bulldogs and the Braves. Greg was always friendly with a kind word for everyone. He never entered a room or left a room without a hug and I love you!
Greg was preceded in death by his Nana Alice Baird Holsonbake and his Paw Paw Charles Baird; paternal grandparents: Margie Wingrove and John Ray Wingrove Sr.; and Uncle Wayne Baxley.
Greg is survived by his parents: Darin and Donna Wingrove: brother James Darin Wingrove, Jr. (Sarah); fiance: Kayla Marie Smith; aunts: Tamela Baird, Margaret Gilbert, Jackie Cox, Ann Graham (James), Pam Ramsey (Scott), Carol Rickerson (Rick); uncles: John Wingrove (Arlene), Ted Wingrove (Carrie), Raymond Wingrove, Richard Wingrove, Ricky Wingrove, Dennis Wingrove; cousin: Ashley Bell; nephew and niece: Jackson Daniel Wingrove and Elise Marie Wingrove; in-laws: Billy and Sherry Smith; sister-in-law: Katie Smith: and many extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Joey Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include: Zach Gaddy, McKie Smith, Nate Prater, Brock Little, Cody Day, Brian Penvose, Chris Larkin, Jordan Brabenic, Ethan Gaddy.
Memorial contributions may be made to IBEW Local 1579 Scholarship Fund, 1250 Reynolds St. Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
