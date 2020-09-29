Gregory A. Green
Savannah, GA.—Mr. Gregory Green entered into rest on September 24, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. He is survived by his nephews, Ricky Winfrey and Sherman (Timiko) Bunch; nieces, Ruby Winfrey and Stephanie Winfrey; uncle, Rev. Silas Hawkins Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Green may be viewed on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
