1/
Gregory A. Presley
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory A. Presley
North Augusta, SC—Gregory Allen Presley was born on July 18, 1957 in Augusta, GA and entered into rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He resided most of his life in North Augusta, SC.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle W. Thomas, and his father, William H. "Bill" Presley. He is survived by his stepmother, Carolyn Presley; brother, David B. Presley, sister, Kathy Presley Pye (Andy), sister, Kathy Jones (Phil), sister, Karen Lerch (Bert), brother, Joel Presley (Tracy), sister, Jennifer Presley Downey (Kirk), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Greg loved the Lord and his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He had a love and talent for art. He had a huge heart for animals and wildlife. He also loved music of all kinds. Greg was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. He was one of the funniest guys with a great sense of humor. He was a sensitive person with a kind and gentle soul who never met a stranger.
A private graveside service will be held, officiated by Pastor Heyward Horton, a life long family friend.
Memorials may be made to the Augusta Dream Center, 3364 Peach Orchard Rd., Augusta, GA 30906. www.augustadreamcenter.org
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to sign his online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved