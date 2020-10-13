Gregory A. Presley
North Augusta, SC—Gregory Allen Presley was born on July 18, 1957 in Augusta, GA and entered into rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He resided most of his life in North Augusta, SC.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle W. Thomas, and his father, William H. "Bill" Presley. He is survived by his stepmother, Carolyn Presley; brother, David B. Presley, sister, Kathy Presley Pye (Andy), sister, Kathy Jones (Phil), sister, Karen Lerch (Bert), brother, Joel Presley (Tracy), sister, Jennifer Presley Downey (Kirk), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Greg loved the Lord and his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He had a love and talent for art. He had a huge heart for animals and wildlife. He also loved music of all kinds. Greg was a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. He was one of the funniest guys with a great sense of humor. He was a sensitive person with a kind and gentle soul who never met a stranger.
A private graveside service will be held, officiated by Pastor Heyward Horton, a life long family friend.
Memorials may be made to the Augusta Dream Center, 3364 Peach Orchard Rd., Augusta, GA 30906. www.augustadreamcenter.org
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
to sign his online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/2020