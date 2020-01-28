|
Gregory Allen Morris
Augusta, GA—Gregory Allen Morris, 47, entered into rest Monday, January 27, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Don Stone officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020