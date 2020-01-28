Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Allen Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Allen Morris Obituary
Gregory Allen Morris
Augusta, GA—Gregory Allen Morris, 47, entered into rest Monday, January 27, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Don Stone officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
For the full obituary visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/29/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -