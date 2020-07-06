Gregory Calhoun O'Connor
Augusta, Georgia—On July 3, 2020 Gregory Calhoun O'Connor entered into rest in his home. Born on May 2, 1968, Greg was a proud and lifelong resident of Augusta. After graduating from Episcopal Day School, Greg attended the Academy of Richmond County prior to graduating from his beloved alma mater the Asheville School in Asheville, North Carolina. He went on to further pursue his studies at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, and Augusta University.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Summerville Cemetery on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Robert D. Fain officiating. Should you choose to honor Greg's life that morning, the family respectfully requests that all attendees adhere to all social distancing requirements while keeping a safe distance from the tent at the service. A celebration of his life will be scheduled by the family at a future date when we are able to safely come together in his memory.
Greg's devotion to his family was reflected in his loving and unwavering care for his beloved mother Joan. His love of family was further evident with the pride in which he recounted his frequent family visits in Virginia with his mother, his brother Fuller, his sister Sallie and their families. A man born with a quick wit and a twinkle in his eye, Greg was always on the look-out for good fun and good fellowship with his lifelong group of friends to whom he was dedicated. A lifelong lover of sports and music, Greg was a man whose mischievous love of life brought smiles to the faces of all those he knew and loved. Ever the sharp dresser, his raucous laugh and raspy voice will always be remembered warmly and will forever remain etched in the memories of those who loved him and love him still.
Greg's passion for his community was reflected in the vital role he played in many successful local political campaigns. During these campaigns his boundless energy and enthusiasm were contagious to all those he worked with. His steadfast determination to improve the city he loved by selflessly participating in the political process continues to have a lasting impact and won him the enduring admiration of a new generation of Augusta's political leaders. His dedication to his community was also displayed in his work with locally owned businesses including Sims Appraisal and most recently Augusta Medical Systems. As a proud American who loved the Fourth of July with its fireworks and displays of patriotism, Greg's ascension into heaven the day before Independence Day to watch the festivities from above seems only fitting.
Greg was preceded in death by his father Francis Fuller O'Connor. He is survived by his mother Joan Dunbar O'Connor of Augusta, his brother Francis Fuller O'Connor, Jr. (husband of Cynthia O'Connor) of Middleburg, VA, his sister Sallie O'Connor Wright (wife of Garland Richard Wright) of Glen Allen, VA and his nieces Mary Virginia O'Connor and Sara Clay Wright.
Lewis D. Baird, Braye C. Boardman, David S. (Deke) Copenhaver, William E. (Bill) Hollingsworth III, F. Fuller O'Connor, Michael C. Osbon, Julian H. Roberts III, Richard A. (Rich) Slaby, Jr. and Brian M. Welsh will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.
