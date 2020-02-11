|
|
Gregory Calvin Wilson
Waynesboro, GA—Gregory Calvin Wilson, 68, entered into rest Monday, February 3, 2020.
Mr. Wilson was born in Charleston, SC. He was working as nuclear engineer at Plant Vogtle. Mr. Wilson was a loving father and grandfather.
The family would like to thank the Burke County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department for their exemplary care and professionalism during a very difficult situation.
Greg is survived by his sons: Scott Wilson and Michael Wilson (Marilyn Glinka); grandson: Wiley Wilson; sister: Susanne High (Rick); brothers: Geoff Wilson (Helen) and Keith Wilson (Lena); and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Chapel with Rev. Don Prosser officiating
The family will receive friends Saturday, one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/16/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020