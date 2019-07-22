Gregory Doss

Augusta, GA—Gregory Lee Doss, 54, entered into rest Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Greg was a very talented artist who enjoyed airbrushing as a hobby. He loved NASCAR and watching Chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network. Greg was very stoic and never complained about his illness. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Greg was preceded in death by his son, Brian Rykken. He is survived by his parents: Ron and Margie Doss; sister: Jill Sharpe and husband John; nephew: John Thomas Sharpe; special cousins: Tracey Attaway and Shelby Attaway; and many other loving family members.

A memorial service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Rev. Denny Mack officiating. Inurnment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund: 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852

