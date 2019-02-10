Died Monday, January 28, 2019, Gregory John Crowley, 57



Our brother Greg was born in Atlanta, but moved to Tifton, Ga at an early age. He was a longtime resident of Augusta. He attended Valdosta State University. He was in sales for many years with the Yellow Pages, and most recently was a real estate agent for Playground Destination Properties.



Greg John became a member of the Board of Directors of the Pendleton King Bark Park Foundation fulfilling a longtime interest in the welfare of both dogs and their owners. Greg relished his time at the YMCA's therapeutic pool, and the friends he made there at "Katie's Pool."



Greg was a storyteller. He honed his skills working in the resort real estate industry in Florida and in casual conversations or deep-seated discussions with friends or newly acquired acquaintances. His intellect was legendary. He maintained a curiosity for history, science, and politics examining how the world works. He maintained lifelong friendships with many folks of diverse backgrounds. He was a friend to all, a mentor to his nieces, nephews, and other people both young and old. Greg had a deep faith in the Lord.



Family members include his sisters: Teresa Crowley Geiger (Jerry); Kathryn Crowley DesLauriers (Bob); Geraldine Crowley Wilson (Roger); brothers: Peter Robert Crowley (Elizabeth); and the late Michael Joseph Crowley; nieces and nephews: the late Jason Geiger; Becky Geiger Folk; Ryan Wilson; Sarah Wilson Potter; Peter William Crowley; Katie Crowley; Maggie Crowley Sheehan; Great nieces and nephews: Caroline Crowley; Conner Crowley; Kaylee Folk; Austin Folk; Georgia Sheehan. Greg was also preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Boots Crowley. He also leaves behind his beloved Golden Doodle, Sassy.



In Tifton: A gathering of friends and family will be Saturday, February 16, at 3:00 PM at Golf Club of South Georgia, 3922 US Highway 41 N, Chula, GA 31793.



In Augusta: A Funeral Mass with Father Brian O'Shaughnessy as celebrant will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Please visit Greg's Memorial page to share thoughts, stories, photographs, music or videos at https://www.forevermissed.com/gregory-john-crowley.



Memorials may be made to: PKP Foundation and Bark Park at 706-738-4321 or Katie's Pool at the Wilson YMCA in Augusta. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907