Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Douse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory L. Douse Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory L. Douse Sr. Obituary
Mr. Gregory L. Douse, Sr.
Hephzibah, GA.—Mr. Gregory L. Douse, husband to Mrs. Persanda Douse, entered into rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in University Hospital.
Gregory was loved by many, he is survived by his wife, children, mother, siblings and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 26th, at Kinsey & Walton Chapel, with Reverend Jacque Edouard, officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, October 25th from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 25, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now