Mr. Gregory L. Douse, Sr.
Hephzibah, GA.—Mr. Gregory L. Douse, husband to Mrs. Persanda Douse, entered into rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in University Hospital.
Gregory was loved by many, he is survived by his wife, children, mother, siblings and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 26th, at Kinsey & Walton Chapel, with Reverend Jacque Edouard, officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, October 25th from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
