Gregory Lee Brasher
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Gregory Lee Brasher, 56, who entered into rest October 25, 2019 will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel, Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Greg loved all things Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward L. Brasher.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Peggy and Neal Smith; sister, Marcia (Bill) Crosland; brother, Philip (Carla) Brasher; three nieces, Emily Brasher, Maci Brasher and Ashley Lyerly and two nephews, Edward Brasher and Will Crosland.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019