|
|
Gregory ( Greg) Patrick Dross
Port Orange, Florida—Gregory (Greg) Patrick Dross passed away peacefully February 17, 2020 in Port Orange, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg was born in Augusta, GA February 21, 1959 to David and Ann McCarthy Dross.
He is survived by his loving wife and Soulmate, Laura Lenz Dross.
For additional information please see Baldwincremation.com
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/23/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020