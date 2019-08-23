|
Mrs Gretchen Miley Taylor
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Gretchen Miley Taylor, 89, who entered into rest August 22, 2019, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Roy Kiser officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Taylor was a native of Columbia, South Carolina, having made North Augusta her home for the past 54 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta and the All Together Sunday School Class. Mrs. Taylor was a 1951 graduate of the University of South Carolina where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Phi Sorority. She was a retired teacher at North Augusta Junior High School and North Augusta Senior High School with 30 years of service and was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority. Mrs. Taylor was a volunteer at the University Hospital.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Kenneth L. Taylor, Sr.; a son, Ken (Cindy) Taylor, Kathleen, Georgia; three daughters, Gretchen (John) Reed, Greenville, SC, Susan (Hal) Thomas, Ridgeland, SC and Sheri Long, North Augusta; 11 grandchildren, Jane Taylor, Meg Taylor, Dan Taylor, Greta Cleveland, Will Reed, Hal Thomas, Jr., Chris Thomas, Scott Thomas, Craig Thomas, Matt Thomas and Brandi Nelsen; 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Hal Thomas, Scott Thomas, Chris Thomas, Craig Thomas, Matt Thomas, Will Reed and Dan Taylor.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Saturday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Evans, Georgia 30809.
