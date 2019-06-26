|
|
Mr. Grover Calvin Coogler, age 84, beloved husband of 65 years to Connie Burch Coogler, entered into rest Monday, June 24, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Mr. Coogler was born in Irmo, SC to the late Grover F. and Bertie Mae Hurt Coogler. He had retired from the IBEW Local # 1579 as an electrician.
Funeral services will be graveside at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Joseph Humphreys officiating.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Coogler is also survived by three sons, Calvin Odell Coogler (Debbie) of Columbia, SC, Malvin Bruce Coogler of Evans, GA, and Alvin Eugene Coogler (Debbie) of Appling, GA; one daughter, Shelia Marie Windham of Thomson, GA; two sisters, Geneva Meetze and Marjorie Stillinger; 9 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
Thomas L King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 26, 2019