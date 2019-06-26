The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Grover Coogler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grover Calvin Coogler


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grover Calvin Coogler Obituary
Mr. Grover Calvin Coogler, age 84, beloved husband of 65 years to Connie Burch Coogler, entered into rest Monday, June 24, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Mr. Coogler was born in Irmo, SC to the late Grover F. and Bertie Mae Hurt Coogler. He had retired from the IBEW Local # 1579 as an electrician.

Funeral services will be graveside at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Joseph Humphreys officiating.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Coogler is also survived by three sons, Calvin Odell Coogler (Debbie) of Columbia, SC, Malvin Bruce Coogler of Evans, GA, and Alvin Eugene Coogler (Debbie) of Appling, GA; one daughter, Shelia Marie Windham of Thomson, GA; two sisters, Geneva Meetze and Marjorie Stillinger; 9 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at the funeral home.

Thomas L King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now