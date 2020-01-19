|
Mrs. Gussie Mae Pope
Trenton, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Gussie Mae Pope will be held Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Leonard Franklin, Jr, Pastor and Rev. Edward Lloyd, presiding.Interment will be in the church cemetery.
She is survived by one sister, Annie Mae Hallman; seven daughters, Gwen Smith (Earl, deceased); Barbara Durham, Rose "Bonnie" Mance, Elaine Crusoe Aiken (Billie, deceased); Beverly McDuffie (James), Diane Pope (Dan), and Sandra Pope; two sons, Arthur Pope, Jr. (Brenda), Maurice "Rece" Pope (Ellen); one daughter-in-law, Viola Pope. Sons, Herbert "Butch" Pope and Calvin "Pee-Wee" Pope, preceded her in death. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, along with two dedicated caregivers Nancy Williams and Sara "Rabbit" Wright whom she loved dearly.
