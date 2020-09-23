1/1
Gussie Quarterman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gussie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Gussie Quarterman
Hephzibah , GA—Mrs. Gussie Quarterman Holmes Lawson, 75, of Hephzibah, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on September 20, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 a.m at Second Hopeful Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3159 Winter Road, Blythe, Georgia. Visitation/viewing for the immediate family will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. and public viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Endia Steele Quarterman, father, Johnny Quarterman and brother, Johnny R. Quarterman. She is survived by her children; Billy Holmes of Augusta, GA, Gloria Holmes of Augusta, GA, Tommie Coleman of Hephzibah, GA, Christine Holmes of Hephzibah, GA, Clarence (Linda) Holmes of Waynesboro, GA, Katie James) Terrell of Hephzibah, GA, sister, Carey (Roosevelt) Rainey of Augusta, GA, James (Gloria) Quarterman of Augusta, GA, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A Mask Is Required To Attend The Viewing And The Graveside Service.**
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/24/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Second Hopeful Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved