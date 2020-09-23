Mrs. Gussie Quarterman
Hephzibah , GA—Mrs. Gussie Quarterman Holmes Lawson, 75, of Hephzibah, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on September 20, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 a.m at Second Hopeful Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3159 Winter Road, Blythe, Georgia. Visitation/viewing for the immediate family will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. and public viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Endia Steele Quarterman, father, Johnny Quarterman and brother, Johnny R. Quarterman. She is survived by her children; Billy Holmes of Augusta, GA, Gloria Holmes of Augusta, GA, Tommie Coleman of Hephzibah, GA, Christine Holmes of Hephzibah, GA, Clarence (Linda) Holmes of Waynesboro, GA, Katie James) Terrell of Hephzibah, GA, sister, Carey (Roosevelt) Rainey of Augusta, GA, James (Gloria) Quarterman of Augusta, GA, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A Mask Is Required To Attend The Viewing And The Graveside Service.**
