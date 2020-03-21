|
Guy David Kabureck
Martinez, GA—Mr. Guy David Kabureck, 63, beloved husband of Emma Kabureck, entered into rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Kabureck, a native of Illinois, served in the US Army for 12 years and was a member of the American Legion. After the service, he worked as an automotive service director for over 30 years at various dealerships throughout the area.
In addition to his wife, Emma, he is survived by his mother; Barbara Ann Kabureck, his children; Ashlee Kabureck, Zachary Kabureck, Nicholas Kabureck, Kandace Kabureck and Mary Ventura, his step-daughters; Melissa Kidd and Melinda Consiglio-Flynn, a half-brother; Willie Remack, as well as seventeen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Due to the Corona virus pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
If so desired, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
