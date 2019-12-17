|
Dr. Guy Edward Fiebiger
Augusta, Georgia—Guy Edward Fiebiger, DDS, Lt. Colonel Retired, went to be with his Lord and Savior the morning of December 13, 2019 at his residence at Benton House of Augusta, GA. Guy was born in Versailles, OH on November 6, 1922; one of the 11 children of Ester Theodore and Alma Edith (Thompson) Fiebiger. Guy married the love of his life, Margaret McKeigan, on August 28, 1950 in Louisville, KY and together they enjoyed 58 years of devotion to one another, raising 6 children along the way.
Guy served in the U.S. Army during World War II as an enlisted man and again, as an officer, after graduating from the University of Louisville's Dental School. He retired from the Army in 1971 and moved the family to Augusta, which became his final home city. Here, he began a second career as an Assistant Professor at the School of Dentistry at the Medical College of Georgia, now Augusta University. He retired from the Department of Prosthodontics as an Associate Professor in 1985. His dedication to his students and his willingness to help them succeed earned him their unwavering gratitude.
Guy had a very strong faith and was an active member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church.
Dr. Fiebiger is survived by his six children, 15 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. John David (Carla) Fiebiger of Lawrenceville, GA, Kelley (Denny) Newberry, Addison (2) of Roswell, GA, Kimberly (Richard) Accardi, Emerson (4) of Lawrenceville, GA; Mark Edward (Barbara) Fiebiger of Martinez, GA, Jonathan (Michelle) Vick, Saylor (16) and Parker (11) of Augusta, GA, Eric (Jennifer) Fiebiger, Faith (9) of Martinez, GA, Nathan (Mackenzie) Vick, Grayson (4), Everett (22 months), and Finley (4 1/2 months) of Augusta, GA, Lee (Hannah) Vick, Wren (2 on December 12th) and Benjamin (12 weeks) of Atlanta, GA; Guy Bradley (Tracy) Fiebiger of Appling, GA, Chelsea (Ryan) French, Ashlyn (2) and Ayla (5 months) of Grovetown, GA; Leanne (Lee) Garcia of Hephzibah, GA, Aaron Bongard, deceased, Noah Mulhorn (7) of Fort Meade, MD, Aaron (Aubree) Garcia of Wilmington, NC, Amber (Cody) Boone of Nacogdoches, TX; Karen Marie (Jimmie) Gilliland of Grovetown, GA, Brian (Miranda) Gilliland of Martinez, GA, Lori Gilliland of Grovetown GA; Amy Leilani (Joseph) Tokarska of Reading, PA, Brittney (David) Chastain, October (7), of Reading, PA, Megan Tokarska of Martinez, GA, Ian Tokarska of Reading, PA. Also, a special nephew and his wife, Gary and Patty Fiebiger of Troy, OH.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret McKeigan Fiebiger in 2009; Karen's twin brother, Scott at 10 hours old in 1964; grandson Aaron Bongard at 29 in 2016; and all 10 siblings and their spouses, Judson E. (Mary) at 100 in 2007 and twin Edson T. A. at 2 months old in 1905, Ruby G. A. (Earl) Embree at 105 in 2012, Donald C. (Jennavie) at 91 in 1999, Eva E. at 20 in 1932, Ralph D. (Dorothea) at 76 in 1990, Marjorie (Otha) Brewer at 21 in 1936, Lillian K. (James) Cotterman at 78 in 1998, Mary Bess (Robert) Beasecker at 91 in 2012, and Frederick W. (Anna) at 89 in 2015.
Memorials are requested to be made to Family Promise of Augusta, 2177 Central Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904 or to the Missions and Outreach Ministries at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1300 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 12:00 at Trinity on the Hill UMC. Officiants will be Rev. Dr. Mike Cash and Rev. Greg Hatfield. Visitation will take place the hour before.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/18/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019