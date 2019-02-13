|
Gwendolyn E. (Squeaky) Ayers, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born in Augusta, Ga., lived in Martinez, Ga., and was married to the late James W. (Jack) Ayers for 59 years. She was a charter member of Martinez United Methodist Church. She worked in the Sunday school and nursery for over 40 years. Served in the church Kitchen for over 56 years, she was a life time member of the Martinez Chapter of #464 order of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Ayers is survived by her sister Mildred Hooper of Evans, Ga., 5 children, Yvonne (Walter) Quick, Donald (Betty) Ayers, Sheryl (Bracton) Ivey, Patsy (George) Daniels, Rickey (Dottie) Ayers, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren.
There will be a 10 a.m. graveside service on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Westover Memorial Park. Following the graveside service there will be a celebration of life service held at 11 a.m. in the Martinez United Methodist Church, with Rev. Gary McWhorter officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and South East Hospice for all their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martinez United Methodist Church, 3614 Washington Rd. Martinez, Ga. 30907 or to South east Hospice, 1203 George C. Wilson Dr. Suite A. Augusta, Ga. 30909.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019