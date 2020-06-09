Gwendolyn Katrina Bullock
Augusta, Georgia—Ms. Gwendolyn K. Bullock, entered into rest Monday, June 8, 2020. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 1p.m. at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fair Bluff, NC. Survivors are a brother, Kenneth (Delores) Bullock; nephew Chaz Bullock; nieces Kendel Bullock and Symira Hamm; godsons Javius Wynn and Conlan Wynn; goddaughter Ashlie Henderson and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 1p.m. to 5p.m.at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/10/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
