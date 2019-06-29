Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Southeastern Tech School
3001 E. first Street, Building A
Vidalia, GA
Gwendolyn Rountree Obituary
With regret we announce the death of Dr. Gwendolyn Rountree of Augusta, GA. Her death occurred on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital, Augusta, GA.

She was a native of Montgomery county, Ga. Graduate of Ft. Valley State University. Masters from the University of GA. Doctorate from South Carolina State University. Served as President of Delta Sigma Theta Inc.

Her teaching experience included serving as assistant superintendent for Human Resources in the McDuffie County School District.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 29, 2019, 1:00 pm at Southeastern Tech School, 3001 E. first Street, Building A, Vidalia, GA. Pastor Brenda Boseman will give the eulogy.

Interment will be in the Isle of Hope Cemetery, Uvalda, GA.

Friends may pay respects at the funeral home.

Vidalia Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements of Dr. Gwendolyn Rountree of Augusta ,GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 29, 2019
