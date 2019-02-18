Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
223 Laney Walker Boulevard
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
1223 Laney Walker Boulevard
Mr. H. Bernard Newton entered into rest Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1223 Laney Walker Boulevard, Reverend Dr. Charles E. Goodman, pastor. Interment will be in Westover Memorial Park. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2019
