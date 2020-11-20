1/
H. Eugene Snodgrass
1937 - 2020
Modoc, SC—Hubert Eugene Snodgrass, Sr., 83, of Morgan Dr., Modoc, SC. entered into rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be requested.
Mr. Snodgrass was born in Morgantown, Ky. and was the son of the late Anthony and Buelah Elms Snodgrass. He was a retired construction worker, mechanic, a member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Survivors include his special life-long companion, Frankie Jean Snodgrass; seven children, Eugene (Pam) Snodgrass, Jr., Veronica (Horace) Crews, Frankie Snodgrass, Violet (Vance) Prescott, Ronnie (Debbie) Snodgrass, Johnnie Snodgrass, Patricia (David) Snodgrass; three brothers, Ernest Snodgrass, Charles Snodgrass, and David Snodgrass; four sisters, Mary Wells, Joyce West, Eva Miles, Ruth Willis; sixteen grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 183, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/21/2020



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
