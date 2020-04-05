Home

Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
H. Lynwood "Butch" Pritchard

H. Lynwood "Butch" Pritchard Obituary
H. Lynwood "Butch" Pritchard
Graniteville, SC—Private graveside services for H. Lynwood "Butch" Pritchard, 79, who entered into rest on April 4th, 2020 will be conducted on Wednesday, 11am, at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery with Pastor Linda Anderson, Pastor Barry Antley and Pastor Jody Padgett officiating.
Butch was a native of Graniteville and was a member and a regular attender of St. James Lutheran Church. He was employed by Graniteville Company as an accountant for 26 years and later retired from Augusta Richmond County Water Works.
Butch is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Linda Johnson Pritchard; daughters, Suzanne (Billy) Baxter, Sonya (Mark) Ouzts, Angela (Ken) Richardson, Donna (Terry) Davis; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, E.J. and Lilly Sheppard Pritchard; and a sister, Betty Vickers Price.
Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church at 200 Laurel Drive.
Graniteville, SC 29829. Due to current gathering restrictions, the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Please note that the private graveside service will be livestreamed on the official Napier Funeral Home Facebook page at 11am the day of the service, so that everyone not attending can be a part of Mr. Pritchard's homegoing service.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with these arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 6, 2020
